‘Fallout’: Walton Goggins To Star In Prime Video’s TV Series From Kilter Films Based On Games

Walton Goggins is set as a lead in Fallout, Prime Video’s series adaptation of the bestselling game franchise, which comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films, with Nolan set to direct the premiere.

Bethesda Software

The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy.

Details about Goggins’ character are not revealed but he is believed to be playing a Ghoul. In Fallout, ghouls are mutated humans who experienced prolong radiation exposure amid the Great War.

Fallout, the TV series, is from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with executive producers Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films; Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios’ and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as showrunners on the series, which is slated to begin production in 2022.

The Fallout franchise has posted record sales and received dozens of Game of the Year awards, while its mobile game, Fallout Shelter, has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

Justified alum Goggins is recurring on HBO The Righteous Gemstones, which is currently airing its second season. He also is part of the cast of Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson. He recently wrapped the movie Dreamin’ Wild, written/directed by Bill Pohlad, and is currently filming limited series George & Tammy for Spectrum opposite Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Goggins is repped by ICM Partners and Darris Hatch Management & Production.