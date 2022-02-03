Skip to main content
Time's Up UK's Heather Rabbatts: Government Legislation Needed To Tackle Bullying And Harassment

Eurovision Song Contest Sets Hosts For Its 66th Event In May

Italian broadcaster Rai has revealed the hosts for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest.

Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan, and Mika are set to host both semi-finals and the Grand Final, taking place on Tuesday May 10, Thursday May 12, and Saturday May 14, respectively.

The hosts were announced during the Wednesday evening broadcast of Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival. All three presenters took the stage with host Amadeus just before a live link with Eurovision Host City Turin, where a countdown clock had been projected onto the iconic Mole Antonelliana.

Pausini is an Italian recording artist who has won four Latin Grammys, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe, and received a historic Oscars nod (for the first ever song sung entirely in Italian to be nominated) before performing Io sì (Seen) at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Alessandro Cattelan is an Italian television presenter and the creator and host of numerous shows. He is best known for hosting Total Request LiveLe Iene, and The X Factor (Italy).

Mika is a Lebanese-British singer-songwriter who debuted with the single Grace Kelly in 2007). After Eurovision, he will be touring across North America, including a stop at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

