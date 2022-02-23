EuropaCorp Sells Studios De Paris To Producer Tarak Ben Ammar In $37M Deal

Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar has finalized a deal to purchase Studios de Paris, the production facility outside the French capital which recently housed the Netflix series Emily In Paris and Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, Deadline can confirm.

Ben Ammar co-founded and part-owned the site since 2012 with Luc Besson of EuropaCorp alongside Euromedia and Bleufontaine.

Now, Ben Ammar has acquired the shares owned by all three other partners in a deal completed via Eagle Pictures France, a subsidiary of the Italy outfit controlled by the producer.

Studios de Paris has nine sound stages and a total surface area of 9,725 m2. In a statement released by EuropaCorp to investors, the company said the facility would “continue to represent a center of excellence for the French film industry and be an attractive factor for the entire sector”.

The statement put the deal at $37M (€33M).

Embattled production outfit EuropaCorp, which produced pics including Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, has been in financial difficult for a number of years. Founder Besson stepped back from his role of CEO in 2020, moving upstairs to non-executive chairman.

Variety first reported news of the Studios de Paris deal going through.