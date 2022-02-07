Euro Box Office Stats 2021; HanWay Boards New Pic From ‘StreetDance’ Filmmakers; BBC Orders Paul Gascoigne Doc – Global Briefs

Euro Box Office Stats For 2021

While European box office in 2021 recovered well from 2020, up 42% to 3.8B euros ($4.23B), the year was still 57% down on pre-pandemic takings in 2019, data from the International Union of Cinemas shows. UNIC, which reps European cinema trade associations and operators, said in its preliminary findings that admissions increased by an estimated 38% in 2021, with over 590M visits across the region. Cinemas in many markets were closed in the first part of the year, and moviegoing came back in a big way in the second half, thanks to such tentpoles as Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time To Die, F9, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Dune. Comparing results for the second half of 2019 with the same period in 2021, revenues for the markets where data is available were on average 35% below pre-pandemic levels including France (-22%), the UK (-26%), Russia (-29.5%) and Poland (-24.3%). Local titles, which have the power to lift all boats, played a key role in the recovery process. National films’ market shares were higher than normal years across the region, notably in France (40.8%), Czech Republic (38.3%) and Denmark (37%). The current year will be pivotal for the industry. Analysts at Gower Street previously forecasted an estimate of $7.8B for the EMEA region in 2022 (+75% on 2021) and $33.2B in global box office (+55%). UNIC said today that its members are “confident that the cinema industry will come back stronger from this crisis, and that we will continue to enjoy films together, on the Big Screen.”

HanWay Boards Breakdancing Pic For EFM

HanWay Films will launch sales at the European Film Market on Breaking Point, a deep dive into the world of breakdancing. The project comes from Dania Pasquini and Max Giwa, the filmmakers behind the StreetDance franchise. Their new work will feature UK breakdancers Kid Karam and Roxy and German breakdancer Jilou. The plot follows two sisters’ rise through the ranks of the British Team try-outs for a once in a lifetime chance at the world stage. The dance scenes will be choreographed by StreetDance 2 alumni and Niek Traa. The pic is a Future Artists Entertainment production, funded by Sky and Ingenious. It was written by Sally Collett based on the story by Rachel Hirons. Sky has retained the UK and German rights. It will go into production in April.

BBC Orders Paul Gascoigne Doc

The BBC has ordered a tell-all documentary about the complicated life of footballing hero Paul Gascoigne and his relationship with the tabloid press. Gazza will air on BBC Two, telling two decades of history through archive footage and offering a new perspective on the lengths the press went to to gain access to Gascoigne’s private lief. Gascoigne said the show will “tell the real story of my time in football.” He is considered one of English football’s modern greats but retired young and has since been dogged by severe mental and emotional problems, particularly alcoholism, much of which has been documented in the press. Western Edge Pictures, Haviland Digital and Mark Stewart Productions are producing, with UK feature release by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.