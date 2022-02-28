‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale Measures 6.6M Viewers Across HBO & HBO Max, Marks New Highs

Euphoria rose to new highs with the dramatic and messy season 2 finale, drawing in 6.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms.

The season finale, which brought forth Ashtray’s (Javon Walton) tragic end and a new chapter of sobriety for Rue (Zendaya), was up 30% in viewers from the previous week and surpassed the Season 1 finale in 2019, which earned 530,000 viewers. Euphoria‘s Season 2 finale also included the fallout of Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play, a tense reunion between Nate and Cal Jacobs and more. Read Deadline’s recap here.

With the latest viewership numbers, Euphoria now marks HBO’s second-most watched series, following behind Game of Thrones. Per HBO, Euphoria Season 2 episodes currently average 16.3 million viewers each across all platforms, making for the bet performance of a season for any HBO series other than Thrones since 2004. Viewership for the Season 2 premiere has also climbed up to 19 million total viewers in the United States.

Beyond making new milestones for HBO, Euphoria continues to be a social media juggernaut, becoming the most-tweeted about series of the decade, per Twitter, with approximately 34 million tweets in the United States. The teen drama was also the most social series of TV throughout its sophomore season across additional social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, per Talkwater Social Content Ratings.

Sam Levinson’s drama is currently the #1 program on HBO Max for the seventh consecutive week in the U.S., and the top series of the week for both Latin America and Europe.

Euphoria, which has been renewed for Season 3, is created, written, directed and executive produced by Levinson. The series is produced in partnership with A24. Season 2 EPs are Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, and Yoram Mokady. The series is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.