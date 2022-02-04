‘Euphoria’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO

HBO will get a third dose of Euphoria. The Emmy-winning drama series starring Zendaya from creator Sam Levinson has been renewed for Season 3.



Euphoria’s renewal comes as its sophomore season continues to deliver ratings records for both HBO and HBO Max. In Season 2, Zendaya returns as Rue, who’s relapsed since Jules (Hunter Schafer) left her for the city. With school back in session Rue faces new obstacles to her sobriety and her relationship with Jules. Tensions also rise between Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), while Lexi (Maude Apatow) takes on a creative venture.



Written, directed and executive produced by Levinson, Euphoria has been a hit critically and culturally. Beyond trending on Twitter with nearly each episode, Euphoria took home three prizes at the 2020 Primetime Awards, including Zendaya’s history-making Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series win. That year, Euphoria also won Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. At the 2021 Primetime Awards Euphoria received three nominations.



“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.



Euphoria also features Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams. Season 2 concludes on Sunday, Feb.27.



Levinson executive produces with Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. The series, produced in partnership with A24, is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. The transgender consultant is Scott Turner Schofield. Kenneth Yu serves as a producer; Harrison Kreiss, Julio Perez and Jeremy O. Harris are Co-Producers.



