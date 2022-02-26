You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Alice Roosevelt Longworth Comedy Series In Works At HBO Max From Victor Fresco, Alexandra Petri & Kapital

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Steven Spielberg Developing Movie Based On Classic Steve McQueen Character Frank Bullitt
Read the full story

‘Euphoria’ Is The Most-Tweeted Show Of The Decade In The US, Twitter Claims

Euphoria
WarnerMedia

I tweet, you tweet, we all tweet about Euphoria, the teen angst drama on HBO that has healthy doses of sex, drugs, violence, and other juicy stuff.

Tweets about the latest Euphoria episode fill the time line and trend on Twitter — from memes about who could “end Nate Jacobs,” to reactions about when Rue exposed Cassie. Among the celebrities jumping on the Euphoria train are Jack Harlow, Drake, Maren Morris, Halsey, Noah Beck, Chloe Bailey, Ella Mai, and Kid Cudi.

Now, ahead of the season finale, Twitter claims Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of the decade in the US. Presuming they’re starting with 2020 to define “decade,” then 30M Tweets around the second season (+51% vs. S1) have won it the honors. 

Related Story

Discovery CEO Tells Wall Street Goal Of WarnerMedia Merger 'Is To Compete, Not Win Spending War'

The data breaks down as follows:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad