‘Euphoria’ Actress Minka Kelly Talks About Dropping Her Dress In Her First Scene

Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes.

Minka Kelly, who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene.

But once she experessed her discomfort to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, things changed.

For the uninitiated, Euphoria follows recovering drug addict Rue, played by Zendaya, who struggles with relationships, and mental health along with her peers. The show is raw and unsparing in its portrayal of Gen Z, and includes nudity and violence in its revealing storylines.

Kelly recalled her conversation on her nude scene. “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on. He (Sam) was like, ‘Okay!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

Other cast members have relayed similar experiences on the set.

Euphoria newcomer Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, also was going to be nude in her first scene. As an adult actress, she was used to the moment, but a cast member raised a point about gratuitous nudity, and she, too, ended up acting without any clothes off.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who plays “Cassie” on the HBO drama, also has discussed her nude scenes from the show, many of them getting online circulation..