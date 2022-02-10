Eriq La Salle Inks Deal With Ebony Magazine Imprint Sourcebooks For His Martyr Maker Crime Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time ER Emmy nominated actor Eriq La Salle has landed a three-book, world rights deal with Ebony Magazine Publishing imprint Sourcebooks for his dark and gritty crime thriller Martyr Maker series.

Laws of Depravity, will be book one and available to a worldwide audience in November. The second title will be Laws of Wrath and then Laws of Annihilation.

4 Clay Productions

The franchise follows NYPD detectives Quincy Cavanaugh and Phee Freeman and FBI agent Janet Maclin as they investigate brutal slayings by high-profile serial killers. The books have received accolades from literary trade magazines, as well as praise from New York Times’ bestselling author James Patterson. All books will be available for the first time on Audio.

“Unfortunately, there has historically been a blatant underrepresentation of authors of color in the thriller/suspense genre,” La Salle says. “The exciting collaboration between two well respected brands such as Ebony and Sourcebooks is a testament to their commitment to ushering in fresh voices and diverse perspectives. I am both honored and elated to have my thriller series selected to help launch this incredible endeavor of showcasing universally compelling stories that exist beyond race and gender.”

On ER, La Salle played Dr. Peter Benton for 171 episodes earning seven NAACP Image Award nominations and three wins, seven SAG Award noms and four wins, three Primetime Emmy noms and a Golden Globe nom as well.

His feature credits include Coming to America, One Hour Photo, and Logan. Recently Deadline announced his attachment to the Hallmark Channel movie A Second Chance at Love opposite ER alum Gloria Reuben. La Salle recently wrapped executive producing and directing on the latest season of Chicago P.D., which was his fourth season on the series as the key Producing Director. He has also directed multiple episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, The Night Shift, Under the Dome, CSI: Cyber as well as episodes for Madame Secretary, Lucifer, APB, Training Day, The Librarians, Once Upon a Time, Rosewood and the Showtime pilot Soul Food.

Has has a first look deal at Universal Television and is working on developing two new series for them – a drama based on the novel The Moonlight Heist by Michael Harvey about a broken-hearted Boston police detective and a thriller series, Ripper, about a tortured Sheriff who teams up with a disgraced London Detective to hunt down Jack The Ripper in the American Wild West.