Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne Join ‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Julie Hagerty Confirmed

EXCLUSIVE: Erinn Hayes, River Drosche and Julianna Layne are set to join the cast of the Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the classic holiday pic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. Deadline first reported that Julie Hagerty was in talks to join and sources now confirm she has also closed a deal to join the cast. Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the original, is set to return with Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb also reprising their roles from the original. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who also will executive produce, with Clay Kaytis on board to direct. Billingsley and Vince Vaughn will produce through their Wild West Picture Show productions. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary.

The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved Holiday classic.

Hayes will play Ralphie’s wife, and Drosche and Layne will play his kids.

Best known for her role in the hit comedy series Airplane, Hagerty’s recent credits include Marriage Story, as well as Just Friends. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment.

Hayes’ past credits include Bill & Ted Face the Music, the upcoming Gaslit series for Starz and the comedy series Childrens Hospital. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.

Drosche’s acting credits include Miracle Workers with Daniel Radcliffe and Bunk’d on Disney Channel. He is represented by The Osbrink Talent Agency, Collier Talent Agency, and Crackerjack Management. Layne’s credits include Prodigal Son for Fox and thriller Inexistent. She is represented by Stewart Talent and Bercy Talent Management.