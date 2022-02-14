Eric Dane Among Three Added To ‘National Anthem’ Cast At Bron Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone have rounded out the cast of Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem, from Bron Studios. Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and newcomer Derek Hinkey are also on board.

The film is a Page Fifty-Four Pictures and Bron Studios production in association with Creative Wealth Media. Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert are producing. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is an executive producer. Native American activist Marcus RedThunder serves as a consultant on the film.

The film revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else.

Bron Releasing and WME are handling sales.

Best known for his work on Grey’s Anatomy, Dane is getting some of the best reviews of his career with his role as Nate’s father on the hit HBO series Euphoria. McClarnon was recently seen in FX’s Reservation Dogs and Westworld.

Dane is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. McClarnon is repped by AEFH and Goodman, Genow. Cerrone is repped by Gersh.