Epix Ramps Up Music Doc Slate With ‘Women Who Rock’ Series Order & Two Projects With Alison Ellwood & Frank Marshall

Epix is continuing to rock with new music documentaries and is throwing some scares into the equation.

The MGM-owned cable network has ordered the four-part series Women Who Rock, exec produced by John Varvatos, who was behind its Punk series.

It is the latest music-focused series for the network, which recently aired Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records and has put a slew of titles into development (see the list below).

It has also ordered docuseries The Making of a Haunting: The Amityville Murders and renewed NFL Icons for a second season.

Women Who Rock will feature interviews with the likes of Nancy Wilson, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, Tina Weymouth and Nona Hendrix. It will pay homage to the legion of female pioneers in music who have stormed the stage and wielded their instruments.

Related Story Kevin Kline Theater Comedy & Cocaine Drama From Chris Brancato In The Works At Epix

Produced by Network Entertainment, Varvatos exec produces alongside Derik Murray, Jessica Hopper and Rachel Brill.

Four-part series The Making of a Haunting: The Amityville Murders is based on the infamous haunted house story. While there have been classic films and series, many people don’t know the real story behind the murder and the supernatural tales that followed. Produced by B17 Entertainment, it is exec produced by Lesley Chilcott, Blaine Duncan, Brooklyn Hudson and Amanda Raymond, Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher.

NFL Icons also returns for a second season. The series, which comes from NFL Films, will provide profiles of the likes of Walter Payton, Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson and Cris Carter after a first season that featured the likes of Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Joe Namath, Brett Favre and Vince Lombardi. Narrated by Rich Eisen, it is exec produced by Ross Ketover, Patrick Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder, Michael Wright and Brill.

On the development slate, there are two more music docs and a series about Black Hollywood.

Sessions, which has Alison Ellwood attached to direct, is a portrait of artists from their perspective, told through their own words and songs. Described as a cross between MTV Unplugged, Austin City Limits and Behind the Music, it is in the works as a four-part series. It comes from Sutter Road Picture Company, the company behind Johnny Cash doc The Gift and Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis, in association with The Kennedy/Marshall Company, which produced Laurel Canyon and Mr. A & Mr. M for the network. Frank Marshall, Guss Wenner and Jason Fine are exec producing.

Following the Laurel Canyon doc, and also from Ellwood and Marshall, is San Francisco Sounds (working title). The series is in the works as a two-part doc that will tell the story of the Bay Area scene between 1966-1976. It will be framed by Monterey Pop, Altamont, Woodstock and The Last Waltz and is set to include artists such as The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin with Big Brother and the Holding Company, Santana, Moby Grape, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding and Steve Miller.

Exec producers include Marshall, Jeff Pollack, Alex Gibney, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Ellwood, who is also attached to direct. It comes from Jigsaw Productions in association with Amblin Television and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.

Finally on the docuseries development slate is Hollywood Black, based on the book by historian Donald Bogle. Set up as a four-part series, it will chronicle the Black experience in Hollywood. From Black Face to Black Power, it will tell the epic story of the actors, writers, directors and producers who fought for their place on the screen. Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce with Justin Simien, Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi attached as exec producers.

“I am incredibly proud of the premium programming that Epix continues to produce,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “Women Who Rock, The Amityville Murders and the second season of NFL Icons follow in the footsteps of acclaimed docuseries like Laurel Canyon, Punk and Mr. A and Mr. M: The History of A&M Records, and they exemplify our brand promise to make prestigious and thought-provoking programming with the best storytellers in the industry.”