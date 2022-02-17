EOne Signs Left Bank Pictures Exec Sharon Hughff To Head Up UK Scripted

EOne has signed The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures exec Sharon Hughff as Creative Director, Scripted Television in the UK.

Reporting into Global Scripted Television President Pancho Mansfield, Hughff will oversee eOne’s scripted team and pipeline in the nation, spearheading efforts to expand the slate to Europe and Asia.

Hughff has spent nine years at Left Bank, during which time she produced the likes of ITV’s The Halcyon, Sky’s Strike Back and Netflix’s White Lines. She has also worked for Shed Media, producing long-running BBC series Waterloo Road amongst others.

Mansfield said: “With her strong talent relationships and passion for producing great drama, Sharon will be a fantastic addition to the eOne team, as we continue to build on our success in the international market.”

Hughff added: “At eOne there is a genuine ambition and passion to make excellent content for the international market and I am looking forward to working with Pancho and his team to grow this business.”