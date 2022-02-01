Endeavor Content-Backed Nordic Drama Queens Signs Netflix’s ‘The Playlist (Spotify Untold)’ Producer Eiffel Mattsson

Endeavor Content-backed Scandinavian indie Nordic Drama Queens has hired the producer behind Netflix’s upcoming The Playlist (Spotify Untold).

Eiffel Mattsson joins the fledgling Stockholm/Copenhagen-based indie as a Producer and will produce TV and films both locally and internationally. He has been hired from fellow Scandi indie Yellow Bird, where he has been Producer and Head of Production for five years on shows such as The Playlist along with Netflix’s Young Wallander and Kanal 5’s The Truth Will Out.

Nordic Drama Queens Co-founder Josefine Tengblad described the move as the “next step” in Nordic Drama Queens’ growth, having been launched several months ago by Tengblad, Sandra Harms and Line Winther Skyum Funch, backed by Endeavor Content.

“Eiffel has from the start of his career had a clear focus on working internationally, which has given him unique experiences that we are very thankful he is now bringing to Nordic Drama Queens,” added Tengblad.

The company has also recently hired Christine Emilie Græsholt as Senior Legal Counsel and Emma Rönn as Assistant Producer. Græsholt previously worked for WISK and Yellow Bird and Rönn joins the company from Miso Film.

Per-Olav Sørensen’s The Playlist will tell the story of how Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and business partner Martin Lorentzon revolutionized the music industry with the launch of Spotify.