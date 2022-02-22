Emmy Rossum To Play Tom Holland’s Mom In Apple TV+ Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Emmy Rossum (Shameless, Angelyne) has been tapped as a lead opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from New Regency.

Written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, plays the lead, Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Rossum, who is less than 9 years 8.5 months older than Holland, will play Candy, Danny’s mother. Through their struggles in life, she dreams of salvation in the form of someone else. Seyfried plays Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series also will be executive produced by Suzanne Heathcote; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornel Mundruczo will serve as director and executive producer on the first season.

Rossum, who starred as Fiona Gallagher in the first nine seasons of Showtime’s Shameless, plays the title role in Peacock’s upcoming limited series Angelyne. She is repped by MGMT, CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.