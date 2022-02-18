Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year.

The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will reward them $5 million if they can stay in a perfectly white room for 50 days. But the room is much more than it seems, and a hidden past and private demons will reveal shameful truths that they may not survive.

Daniel Baur, Joel David Moore and Doug Murray produced, with Ryan Reaney, William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills exec producing, and Max Osswald co-producing. Radiant Films International presented the title at this year’s virtual EFM and is handling international sales.

“The Immaculate Room is a clever, constantly surprising sci-fi thriller,” said Screen Media in a statement. “It was a joy to work with such talented filmmakers, cast and crew that made this nightmare come to life.”

Screen Media also recently acquired the horror film The Accursed, starring Mena Suvari, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis; Gigi Gaston’s 9 Bullets starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington; and Phillip Noyce’s Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan, and is set to release Gold starring Zac Efron in March. Recent releases include Manny Perez’s La Soga Salvation, acquired out of the Toronto International Film Festival; Casey Tebo’s Black Friday starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell; James Nunne’s One Shot starring Scott Adkins and Ryan Phillippe; and Brent Wilson’s documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road.

EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions Seth Needle negotiated the deal for The Immaculate Room on behalf of Screen Media, with Tim Brown of Joker Films on behalf of the production.