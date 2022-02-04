‘The 100’ Stars Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley Set For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I’ll Be Watching’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: The 100 leads Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley have been set to star in sci-fi thriller I’ll Be Watching, which Iuvit Media Sales is launching for the virtual EFM.

Currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, Taylor will play a woman trapped in her isolated new home who becomes caught in a fight for survival. Morley will play her tech expert husband.

Supporting cast includes David Keith (An Officer And A Gentleman), Bryan Batt (12 Years A Slave) and Hannah Fierman (VHS).

Produced by Benacus Entertainment in association with RNF Productions, the project is being directed by Erik Bernard (Free Dead Or Alive).

Script was penned by Sara Sometti Michaels (St. Agatha) and Elisa Manzini (Angel Baby). Eliza Taylor and David Keith (An Officer And A Gentleman) serve as executive producers.

Seth Michaels, co-head of Atlanta-based Benacus Entertainment, commented: “We are thrilled to have such talented stars as Eliza and Bob leading the cast, and a great supporting cast. Filming has been an adventure so far and we can’t wait to bring this story to audiences around the world.”

Upcoming for Benacus is feature Southern Gothic, written and directed by Oscar winner Tom Schulman (Dead Poets Society).

Iuvit’s slate includes Unto The Son, starring Harvey Keitel and Abbie Cornish; Free Dead or Alive, featuring Patricia Velasquez, Edy Ganem, Seth Michaels and Robert LaSardo; and Chance, starring Matthew Modine, Tanner Buchanan and Amanda Leighton.

Eliza Taylor is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Active Artists Management and Fourward. Bob Morley is represented by Morrissey Management, The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management. Erik Bernard is represented by Espada PR.