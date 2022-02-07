Edinburgh TV Festival Returns To In-Person Event

Edinburgh Television Festival is to return in person after two years online.

The 2022 edition will be held in the Scottish capital from August 24 to August 26, marking the first time in three years that all the key players from British broadcasting and production have got together.

The past two editions have been digital-only due to Coronavirus, with a range of panel sessions and keynotes hosted on an online platform.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the city we love to bring the whole TV industry together for a much-needed and well-deserved celebration,” said Edinburgh TV Festival MD Campbell Glennie.

“The past two years have raised vital issues which we will continue to address at 2022’s Festival as well as showcasing the very best of the global TV landscape. We can’t wait to see you all there.”

Last year’s festival featured the like of Steve Coogan, Lin-Manual Miranda and Greta Thunberg, along with all the heads of the major broadcasters and the streamers’ commissioning teams in the UK.

The 2022 edition will be preceded by a set of industry events including a debate about the BBC licence fee later this week.