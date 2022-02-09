You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Early Edition’ Reboot From Melissa Glenn & DeVon Franklin Lands Pilot Order At CBS

Early Edition
Early Edition Courtesy of CBS/Everett Collection

CBS is rebooting late-‘90s fantasy newspaper drama Early Edition and has handed the project a pilot order.

The reboot comes from Citadel exec producer Melissa Glenn, DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush, who developed the original.

Glenn, who has written for series including Hawaii Five-0, Beauty and the Beast and Zoo, is writing the series and exec producing alongside producer and author Franklin and Brush.

Franklin Entertainment’s Jenna Nicholson is co-exec producer of the project from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television in association with CBS Studios.

The series follows an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

The original series, which was created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page and Vik Rubenfeld, aired on CBS from 1996-2000. It was set in Chicago and starred Kyle Chandler as Gary Hobson, who received the Chicago Sun-Times a day in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the paper.

It also starred Shanesia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens and Kristy Swanson, while guest stars included the likes of Louis Gossett Jr., Anna Chlumsky, Felicity Huffman, Jane Krakowski, Pauley Perrette, Michael Shannon and Cynthia Nixon.

Early Edition marks CBS’ third in-cycle drama pilot of the 2021-22 development season following Cal Fire, a drama from SEAL Team star Max Thieriot, Grey’s Anatomy alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios and a mother-and-son legal drama from Scott Prendergast and Dr. Phil McGraw.

