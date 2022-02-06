Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wavers On Joe Rogan Support After Learning About ‘N-Word’ Controversy

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has seemingly backed away from his previously stated support for controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.

The Fast and Furious star has responded to fan notices on Rogan’s “N-word” controversy after initially supporting Rogan’s take on the protest removal of music by Neil Young and other musicians from Spotify, where Rogan’s podcast is licensed. The musicians have spurned the streamer to object to Rogan’s guests on his podcast and some of the information shared therein.

Rogan’s already hot seat heated up Friday when singer India Arie posted a montage of clips showing Rogan using the “N-word.” Arie posted the clips to allegedly tell fans why she was withdrawing her music from Spotify.

Before that, Rogan has claimed he is only interested in “telling the truth” and having “interesting conversations.”

At the time, Johnson commented on Rogan’s explanation video: “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.” He also said that he looked forward to one day appearing on Rogan’s podcast and “breaking out the tequila with you.”

Now, Johnson is having second thoughts on his prior comments.

“I was not aware of his N-word use before my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

After the India Arie clips were circulated, Rogan apologized for his use of the racial slur on Saturday via Instagram.