‘Dune’s Josh Brolin Slams Academy Voters’ “Numbing, Flummoxing” Snub Of Director Denis Villeneuve

Dune cast member Josh Brolin has a bone to pick with the voting members of the Film Academy.

In a recent Twitter video, he saluted Legendary, Warner Bros., and “everybody” who recently secured Oscar noms for their work on the acclaimed Frank Herbert adaptation, in categories including editing, cinematography, score, music and writing, before going on to slam what he saw as “the unbelievable, almost numbing, flummoxing” snub of the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve.

“It’s just one of those things that you just go, ‘Huh? What?!‘ I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who’s done the impossible with that book doesn’t get nominated,” said the Oscar-nominated actor. “It makes you realize that it’s all amazing and then it’s all f***ing totally dumb. So, congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it’s all really, really dumb.”

The intimate sci-fi epic adapting Herbert’s classic 1965 novel of the same name tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of a noble family who is thrust into a war within the deserts of the inhospitable planet Arrakis, after finding himself entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset in the galaxy. In it, Brolin portrays Gurney Halleck, a warrior in service of House Atreides.

In addition to the categories Brolin mentioned, the film was nominated this year for Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling and Costume Design, coming in as the second most recognized film at the 94th Academy Awards behind Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, which secured 12 noms.

While Villeneuve isn’t in the mix this year for Best Director, with Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) instead moving forward in competition, he did in fact share the film’s nominations for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay, as its co-writer and producer.

Dune has thus far grossed more than $399M worldwide, with Legendary and Warner Bros. having greenlit a sequel back in October. Both Villeneuve and Brolin are expected to return.

Brolin’s social media post can be found below.