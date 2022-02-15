‘Dune’ Crosses $400M At Worldwide Box Office

Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures’ Dune has hit a new milestone, crossing the $400M mark worldwide. Through Monday, the international box office cume is $292.3M with $107.8M from domestic for a an estimated global haul of $400.1M so far.

The epic film starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem and more, debuted to great acclaim at the Venice Film Festival last year. In recent weeks, it has earned 10 Oscar nominations and leads the BAFTA noms with 11 mentions — though, head-scratchingly, visionary helmer Denis Villeneuve was left out of the directing races by both of those awards bodies. Villeneuve is, quite rightly, a DGA nominee.

His Dune adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic sci-fi novel had a strategic offshore rollout following the Venice debut. It boasts China as its biggest overseas market (having scored a rare 2021 date) with $39.5M, followed by France ($32.6M), UK ($30M), Germany ($22.5M) and Russia ($21.3M); all through Sunday.

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, said today, “We couldn’t be prouder of Dune’s tremendous financial and artistic success. We are thrilled that fans of Frank Herbert’s story, brought masterfully to life by Denis Villeneuve, are continuing to experience this beautifully crafted film on the big screen.”

Andrew Cripps, President, Warner Bros Pictures International Distribution, added, “We are incredibly pleased with this amazing film’s longevity in theaters. More than five months after Dune’s opening, global audiences are still discovering and rediscovering this critically acclaimed crowd pleaser.”

Dune, which was a revelation when it was revealed in Venice, is up for Best Picture at both the BAFTAs and with the Oscars.