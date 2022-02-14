‘Drive My Car’: Academy Award Nominee To Premiere On HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Warnermedia OneFifty has acquired the Japanese road drama Drive My Car to premiere on HBO Max on March 2, 2022.

The film is directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi who also co-wrote the screenplay with Takamasa Oe, adapted from the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami. It tells the of a renowned stage actor and director, Yūsuke Kafukuwho (Hidetoshi Nishijima), who connects with a taciturn young woman assigned to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

The Sideshow/Janus Films project also stars Tōko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Park Yoo-rim, Satoko Abe, Jin Dae-yeon, and Sonia Yuan.

Drive My Car recently received Academy Award Nominations in four categories: Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Adapted Screenplay. It is the first Japanese film ever to be nominated for Best Picture.

Thanks to all the Oscar love, the film has seen an uptick in interest at the box office. The film will be even more accessible soon once it hits streaming via HBO Max.

“As WarnerMedia’s ‘artist studio where innovation happens,’ OneFifty has built a track record of identifying incredible artists whose vision we believe in, and acquiring their extraordinary, groundbreaking content. Drive My Car is no exception. It is a beautiful masterpiece – a subtle but haunting work of artistic vision and innovation by a talented filmmaker and creative team” said Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia OneFifty.

Negotiations for Drive My Car were finalized by Leslie Cohen, SVP of Content Acquisitions for HBO/HBO Max with Chris Grunden, also SVP of Content Acquisitions for HBO/HBO Max.