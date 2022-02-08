Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Ushered Out Of D.C. High School Due To Security Threat

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following an apparent security concern, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington. Dunbar High School principal Nadine Smith, is right.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was ushered out of a Washington, D.C. high school due to a bomb threat.

According to a pool report, a Secret Service agent told Emhoff that they had to go, and he was taken out of the room at about 2:18 PM ET. His staff told reporters that there was a security threat but did not give additional information. A spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools later told pool reporter Austin Landis that there was a bomb threat.

“I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment,” the spokesman told her..

A few minutes after Emhoff was ushered away, a school announcement was heard calling for everyone else to evacuate.

Katie Peters, Emhoff’s communications director, said that the Secret Service was made aware of a security threat as Emhoff was meeting with students and faculty. “Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”

The event was at Dunbar High School where, in commemoration of Black History Month, Emhoff was meeting with students participating in a program that helps them relate to history. The high school was the first to serve African Americans in the United States.

Emhoff was an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles before Harris was elected to the vice presidency.

Here’s the current scene outside Dunbar High School as D.C. police work to clear it after a bomb threat: pic.twitter.com/k2Q2378Onf — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) February 8, 2022