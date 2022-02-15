‘Dora The Explorer’ CG-Animated Preschool Series Gets Paramount+ Green Light, Live-Action ‘Dora’ Series Now Aimed At Tweens

ViacomCBS is further expanding its Dora The Explorer universe. Paramount+ has given a series order to a new Dora the Explorer CG-animated preschool series, produced by Nickelodeon Animation. Additionally, the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series, inspired by the tone of Paramount Pictures’ 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is shifting its demo target to tweens. The details were revealed Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during ViacomCBS’ Investors Day Event.

Paramount+ has given a series order to Dora The Explorer, an all-new CG-animated preschool series set for premiere in 2023. The series, produced by Nickelodeon Animation, will revolve around the groundbreaking Latina heroine, and will feature the beloved characters, plus key modernization to the storytelling, according to the streaming serive.

The live-action Dora the Explorer series, which is in development for Paramount+, was first announced at ViacomCBS’ Investor presentation last year as designed for a kids 6-11 and family audience. It’s now aimed at a slightly older audience of tweens, inspired by the 2019 movie.

The live-action comedy film, directed by James Bobin, centered around Dora, a teenage explorer, who leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. The film starred Isabela Moner as Dora, along with Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, with Danny Trejo as the voice of Boots and Benicio del Toro as the voice of Swiper.

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” said Robbins. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”