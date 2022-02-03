‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Doogie’s journey through medicine and adolescence in Hawai’i will continue. Disney+ has picked up a second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular prodigy. The renewal comes almost three months after the Season 1 finale of the coming-of-age medical half-hour dramedy was released Nov. 10.

Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. follows the adventures of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in modern-day Hawaiʻi.

The cast of the series, a reboot of the popular ’90s medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris, also includes Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. Ronny Chieng, Alex Aiono and the late Al Harrington recurred in Season 1.

Executive producing alongside Kang are Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney Branded Television series and is produced by 20th Television for Disney+.