Dolly Parton To Host 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton will host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, producers announced today. The two-hour show will stream live without commercial interruption on Prime Video Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Parton’s co-hosts will be announced at a later date. Nominations for this year’s awards will be announced next week.

“Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” Parton said in a statement. The country superstar – who yesterday was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is set to release her album Run, Rose, Run on March 4, to accompany her novel of the same title written with James Patterson and releasing March 7.

The Parton announcement was made today by Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC. The ACM Awards celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent.

“We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient.”