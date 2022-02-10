IFC’s ‘Documentary Now!’ To Spoof ‘My Octopus Teacher’, ‘When We Were Kings’ & More In Season 4 Return

IFC has unveiled details for the latest chapter of its cult-favorite, spoof series Documentary Now!, created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas.

After nearly three years since news of Season 4 dropped, IFC shared that the Emmy-nominated Documentary Now! will return in 2022 on both IFC and AMC. Hosted by Dame Helen Mirren and known for lovingly paying homage to the world of documentaries, Documentary Now! and its in-show “fifty-third” season returns with six new episodes and is currently in production. Among the documentaries getting new comedic spins in Season 4 are the Oscar-winning docs When We Were Kings and My Octopus Teacher.

In the vein When We Were Kings and other great explorations of sport, Documentary Now!’s “How They Threw Rocks” will chronicle the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock”, and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.”

Drawing inspiration from My Octopus Teacher, the series’ “My Monkey Grifter” episode follows a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

“Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport” will pay homage to fashion docs 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue. The episode is a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook.

Guest stars for the upcoming season have yet to be unveiled, but previous faces who have stopped by in Season 3 include Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Michael C. Hall, Taran Killam and Richard Kind.

Armisen, Hader, Meyers, Thomas and Lorne Michaels executive produce alongside Alex Buono and Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer. Thomas and Buono serve as the show’s directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward are consulting producers, with Alice Mathias serving as co-executive producer and David Cress, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers. Broadway Video produces Documentary Now!