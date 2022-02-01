You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Big Mouth’ And ‘Human Resources’ Actor-Writer Brandon Kyle Goodman Signs With WME

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Rams-49ers Showdown Draws 50 Million Viewers, Most Watched NFC Title Game In 8 Years
Read the full story

Docu-Style Comedy ‘Guru Nation’ From Bob Odenkirk & David Cross In The Works At Paramount+

Mr./ Show
Mr. Show Courtesy of Everett

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross have reunited to develop a docu-style comedy for Paramount+.

The ViacomCBS streamer is developing Guru Nation with the pair as well as Bill Odenkirk.

The series will see Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk and Arrested Development star Cross as rival cult gurus manipulating the minds of their deluded followers.

It will be directed by Jason Woliner, who directed Borat 2.

It reunites Odenkirk and Cross, who created cult HBO sketch comedy Mr. Show. Bill Odenkirk, who has written for The Simpsons and Futurama, was also a producer on that show, which ran between 1995 and 1998.

It comes from Paramount Television Studios with Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Bill Odenkirk, Jason Woliner, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk and Tim Sarkes serving as exec producers.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad