‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Actress Xochitl Gomez Signs With Hyperion

EXCLUSIVE: Xochitl Gomez has added Hyperion to her team for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned.

Gomez is set to star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Disney/Marvel’s upcoming May 6 theatrical release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Gomez plays America Chavez in the pic, a groundbreaking Marvel LGBTQ Latin American character who ultimately joins the Young Avengers. Chavez is known for her strength, and the power of flight, particularly exceeding the speed of light. She also has a talent for kicking open star-shaped holes in reality, allowing her and her teammates to travel through the multiverse.

Gomez previously starred as Dawn Schafer, the lead of the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club. In 2020, she won a Young Artist Award for Supporting Teen Artist for her work in the film, Shadow Wolves. That same year, her multi-award-winning short film, The Letter, was licensed by HBO.

The actress is an alum of the Sundance Institute, where she was a feature actress in the Director’s Lab in 2018. Gomez won Best Child Actor at the London Independent Film Awards for her turn in Boob Sweat and also won Best Young Actress for the movie at the 2018 New York Film Awards.

Gomez continues to be represented by Stella Alex at The Savage Agency and Derek Kroeger of Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.