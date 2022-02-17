Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment To Adapt Video Games For TV Under First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios will further dive into the world of video game adaptations, signing a first-look deal with one of the production companies behind the Sonic The Hedgehog film.

The streamer has struck a deal with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment, which co-produced the Sonic film and is involved in the sequel. Under the pact, dj2 Entertainment, which specializes in bringing video game titles to screen, will create and produce content that will exclusively stream on Prime Video, including TV adaptations of gaming IP.

The deal comes shortly after dj2 struck a deal with Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios to bring Game Of The Year winner It Takes Two to TV and film. Beyond the charming 2021 two-player game, dj2 also seeks to adapt Life Is Strange, Disco Elysium and more for television and film.

It’s been a busy year for video game adaptations. Sony’s Uncharted is set to debut soon in theaters, Halo will premiere on Paramount+ in March, and Netflix just recently unveiled a Bioshock movie.

Amazon’s Prime Video has already flirted with the idea of putting its own spin of gaming titles. In November 2021, Deadline exclusively learned that the streaming platform will also put forth into development a series adaptation of EA’s Mass Effect. Prime Video also touts the animated Dungeons & Dragons series The Legend Of Vox Machina, featuring Critical Role’s various voice acting talent stars.

With the newly-announced pact, it’s game on for Amazon Studios.

“The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back, said Johnson. “Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim.”

“I cannot express enough just how excited we are to be working with the powerhouse team at dj2 Entertainment. Their expertise and skill in the gaming-to-screen market is unparalleled,” said Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content, Amazon Studios. “The possibilities are endless for what we can create together for our global audiences.”

dj2 is repped by APA and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP.