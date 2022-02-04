Disney Television Animation Ups Sarah Finn To SVP Production

Disney Television Animation has promoted longtime Disney exec Sarah Finn to SVP, Production, from her most recent VP role.

Finn will now be responsible for leading all of the physical production for the Disney Television Animation studio’s content for Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel. She reports to Meredith Roberts, SVP/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said, “Sarah has a comprehensive knowledge of animation production, keen attention to artistic and practical details and strong people management skills. Now, as Meredith’s second-in-command, our entire team gets the benefit of their talent and dedication to upholding the most revered animation legacy in the world.”

Related Story Disney Television Animation Hires Lisa Fragner & Promotes Elizabeth Waybright Taylor

Series under Finn’s new remit include the upcoming Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, Pupstruction and Firebuds, as well as current titles Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Puppy Dog Pals, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, the critically acclaimed Mira, Royal Detective, the Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy Big City Greens, the Annie Award-nominated The Ghost and Molly McGee, and the Peabody Award-winning The Owl House.

Finn joined Disney in 2013 and served as VP Production since 2020. Before that, she served as executive director, Disney Television Animation.

Prior to joining Disney Television Animation, Finn worked in Disney’s Interactive division developing and producing entertainment to support the online game Club Penguin, Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies series and The Legend of the Three Caballeros, as well as several AR and VR short-form projects.

She was previously vice president, Development and Production, American Greetings, and vice president, Animation Production, at Sony Pictures Television.

Finn is the creator of PBS Sprout’s Chloe’s Closet, inspired by the birth of her first daughter. The series, which aired from 2010-2017 in the U.S. and in major territories around the world, is available on several streaming platforms.