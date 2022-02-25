Disney Sets 2023 Release For ‘Haunted Mansion’

Disney has dated Haunted Mansion for a theatrical release on March 10, 2023. The studio already had the date on hold for untitled event movie. No other major studio releases are dated for that weekend currently, however, the movie opens the weekend after Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons which is scheduled for March 3.

Justin Simien directs Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and LaKeith Stanfield in the feature take of the famed Disney theme park ride.

D.V. DeVincentis, Katie Dippold and Guillermo del Toro are credited on the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Searchlight dated their next Martin McDonagh feature, The Banshees of Inisherin for Oct. 21, limited, this year. Starring Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon, the drama follows a pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends.

McDonagh also wrote.

In addition, Disney removed two untitled Searchlight releases on April 8 this year, and June 10 from the schedule.