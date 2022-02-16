Disney To Build New Residential Communities, First In Rancho Mirage, California

Disney will be building new master-planned communities called ‘Storyliving’ with the first to be developed in Rancho Mirage in California’s Coachella Valley. Other sites are under exploration “as more and more fans look for new ways to make Disney a bigger part of their lives,” the company said.

At each location, it said Disney cast members trained in the company’s guest service will operate the community association. Disney Imagineers will play a key role in developing the creative concept for the communities, working in conjunction with respected developers and homebuilders.

The first community is called Cotino, in the greater Palm Springs area where Walt and Lillian Disney had a home. It’s being developed in collaboration with DMB Development to offer a range of home types including estates, single family homes and condos, including at least one area expressly for 55+ residents.

The community is expected to surround an approximately 24-acre “grand oasis featuring clear turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons technology, enabling crystalline lagoons of any size to be built sustainably, with low water consumption and using a minimum amount of additives and energy.”

It will offer voluntary club membership with access to a waterfront clubhouse and beach as well as Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.​

A mixed-use district will feature shopping, dining and entertainment, a beachfront hotel and a professionally managed beach park with recreational water activities that can be accessed by the public through the purchase of a day pass.

“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

It’s not the company’s first foray into planned communities. In the mid-1990s is opened Celebration in Osceola County, Florida, near Walt Disney World. It was an experiment in New Urbanism, a planning movement that sought a return to early American small town life with walkable cities, diverse housing options, mixed local businesses and public space. Disney subsequently divested much of its control of the town.