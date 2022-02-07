Disney Orders ‘Under Wraps’ Sequel & ‘The Naughty Nine’ Original Movies For Disney+, Disney Channel

Disney+ and Disney Channel are ramping up their original movies slate, ordering an Under Wraps sequel, Under Wraps 2, and holiday heist title The Naughty Nine.

Under Wraps director Alex Zamm returns to direct the upcoming sequel, penned by Josh A Cagan. The follow up to the 2021 remake of the first Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name, Under Wraps 2 picks up as Amy is preparing for her father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Sobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lackey Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

Stars Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Phil Wright will return for Under Wraps 2. Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, Jordan Conley and Adam Wylie also join the cast. Executive producers are Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew. The Disney Channel Original Movie will be produced by MarVista Entertainment.

In addition to a new Halloween-themed title, Disney Channel and Disney+ has put into development holiday heist original movie The Naughty Nine, directed by Alberto Belli and written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

The official log line is as follows: “‘The Naughty Nine’ is a holiday heist movie — think ‘Ocean’s 11’ at the North Pole — that follows fifth grader Andy, who has been a bit of a troublemaker this year. When Christmas morning rolls around and Andy gets stiffed by Santa, he realizes he’s on the “naughty list.” Feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a crack team of fellow “naughty listers” to execute an elaborate heist to get the presents he and the others feel they deserve. The determined ensemble includes Dulce, Andy’s best friend and archery expert; North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis; daredevil “wheel woman” Ha-Yoon; animal whisperer Rose; master-of-disguise Jon Anthony; adorable charmer Albert; and Andy’s older sister, Laurel, a talented gymnast seeking to regain her confidence. Andy also enlists the help of Bruno, a disgruntled cargo pilot who claims to have witnessed Santa’s sleigh. However, in the process of finding their gifts, the gang begins to realize that Christmas is more about giving than taking.

The upcoming Disney holiday TV movie will feature Winslow Fegley, Camila Rodriguez, Anthony John Joo, Clara Stack, Imogen Cohen, Madilyn Kellam and Deric McCable. Executive producers are Suzanne Todd, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.