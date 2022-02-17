Disney+ ‘Nautilus’ Casting Complete; Brazilian Legends Behind Football Doc; ITV Black Filmmaker Strand; Fremantle Cinecittà SpA Deal; ZEE5 Series ‘Bloody Brothers’ – Global Briefs

Disney+’s ‘Nautilus’ Rounds Off Cast; Cameras Roll In Australia

Casting is complete and filming has kicked off in Australia on Disney+’s Nautilus, the live action re-telling of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea. Joining the previously announced Shazad Latif (The Pursuit of Love) in the lead role of Captain Nemo are Georgia Flood (Anzac Girls), who plays Humility Lucas, a privileged daughter of the British Empire who is taken hostage on board the Nautilus, and Thierry Frémont (Allied) as Gustave Benoit, a French engineer and architect of the submarine. The series, which started filming this week at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland and is produced by Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver Studios and Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories, is one of the streamer’s most high profile to be made outside of the U.S., as it targets 60 international originals over the next two years. Other new cast members include Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville and Kayden Price. The show has also drafted in a new Production Executive, Ian Hogan, after Julie Clark moved to ITV Studios.

Related Story Disney To Build New Residential Communities, First In Rancho Mirage Near Palm Springs

Roberto Carlos and Juliano Belletti Behind Brazil 2002 Doc

Iconic South American footballers Roberto Carlos and Juliano Belletti are exec producing a film about the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazilian team, which has been picked up by Sky, Univision, Front Row Middle East and NENT Group. Brazil 2002: The Real Story uses six hours of unseen archive material shot by Belletti during the tournament, combined with interviews from many members of the winning team. The UK’s Collective Media Group, which was recently launched by former ViacomCBS International execs Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight, is producing with Entourage Sports & Entertainment and Trailer Films. Carlos and Belletti, who were part of the iconic team that won all seven matches they played, are exec producing alongside Knight, McArdle, Mark Cowan and Paul Brighten. Luis Ara will direct and Arianna Perretta is producing. Carlos said: “Juliano’s footage is incredible and really captures the highs, the lows and the raw emotion – a personal record of what promised to be a very special tournament.”

ITV Unveils Black Filmmaker Strand

ITV has launched a Fresh Cuts strand for Black History Month, giving five Black filmmakers the opportunity to create a film for the broadcaster. The scheme is open to people who have never been commissioned by ITV but have relevant experience to step up for the role. The films will air in October, the UK’s Black History Month, and be focused on contemporary and innovative ideas reflecting Black British Lives today. Fresh Cuts will “focus on bringing future talent and authorship opportunities for up and coming filmmakers to the fore,” said Satmohan Panesar, ITV Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor.

Fremantle Strikes Five-Year Cinecittà SpA Deal

Fremantle has struck a five-year framework agreement with Italian production hub Cinecittà SpA to rent out six soundstages at the long-established Roman studios. In addition to studio rental, the agreement also includes long-term use of service premises, costume and prop facilities, digital post-production and 35mm and 16mm-development facilities. Fremantle said the move confirms its decision to make top international productions in Italy and fits in with Cinecittà’s broader industrial plan. “The talented Italian and international professionals working with Fremantle need somewhere to bring their ideas and projects to life,” said Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and European CEO of Fremantle.

ZEE5 Teams With Applause On Web Series ‘Bloody Brothers’

South-Asian specialist streamer ZEE5 Global has unveiled the latest content from its multi-show agreement struck with producer Applause Entertainment last year. Bloody Brothers will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, with Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Joshi also in the cast. The six-part show revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The project is an Indian adaptation of the UK mystery thriller Guilt and is being made in association with BBC Studios India. Shaad Ali is directing, it will premiere on ZEE5 next month.