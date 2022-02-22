Discovery’s ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Franchise Heads To Dubai

Discovery is taking its Say Yes To The Dress franchise to Dubai, becoming the 10th local version of the TLC format.

Lebanese celebrity stylist Khalil Zein will host Say Yes to the Dress: Dubai, which will feature 11 brides from nine different nationalities and air on streamer Discovery+ and later on the TLC channel across Europe and South Africa.

Airing from Dubai’s Hazar Haute Couture bridal boutique, contributors will be aged 23 to 42 and have budgets ranging from $600 to $14,000.

The show will “feature ground-breaking storylines with intercultural and inter-religious couples” including a U.S. bride engaged to her Indian husband-to-be looking for a white dress and lehenga for two weddings, according to Discovery.

One of Discovery’s most popular formats, the U.S. original has had spin-offs produced across EMEA over the past 15 years including two in the UK, two in Poland and one in Ireland, Benelux, Denmark, Finland and Spain.

“Where feasible, we aim to produce content that has both global and local relevance,” said Lee Hobbs, SVP Pay TV, Global Brands and Discovery+ at Discovery. “Say Yes To The Dress: Dubai is, like the other local versions in EMEA, a perfect example of this ‘glocal’ content.”

Zein described hosting the show as a “dream come true.”