Discovery’s ID Explores Shocking Murders In ‘Crime Scene Confidential’

Investigation Discovery is going behind some of the country’s shocking murders including the 2008 death of toddler Caylee Anthony in a new docuseries.

The network has ordered Crime Scene Confidential, a six-part series hosted by Orange County Crime Scene Investigator Alina Burroughs.

The series, which launches on March 8, will see Burroughs look at the forensic evidence behind controversial and shocking murder cases from across the country.

The first episode of the series explores the evidence in the death of Caylee Anthony and the subsequent trial of her mother, Casey Anthony. Talking to the detectives who investigated the case and interrogated Casey Anthony as a suspect as well as chief medical examiner Dr. Jan Garavaglia who pronounced the cause of death and testified in the trial, Burroughs reveals why those investigating and prosecuting the case felt they had the evidence to go to trial.

Burroughs also reflects on her own time working the scene where Caylee’s remains were found and her testimony on the stand. The episode culminates with an interview with Cindy Anthony, Caylee’s grandmother, who first reported the toddler missing. While Casey Anthony was found not guilty, the case continues to haunt those who investigated the crime.

The series is produced by Attraction with Richard Speer, Nicole Hamilton and David Cargill serving as executive producers. Jeanie Vink is Executive Producer for ID.

“Alina possesses an uncanny ability to see what others cannot when assessing a case and she brings a fresh mix of forensic expertise and compassion to Crime Scene Confidential.” “We think true crime fans will be riveted watching Alina navigate the complex forensic evidence of these crimes – giving viewers and in some cases law enforcement a completely different perspective on these tragic events, especially as she revisits the biggest case of her career, the tragic death of Caylee Anthony,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime & Investigative Content.