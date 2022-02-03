Discovery+ Courts Viewers With Dwyane Wade, Son Zaire Docuseries, ‘Inventions That Changed History’ & Two Additions To ‘Undiscovered’ Strand

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine being the son of NBA great Dwyane Wade – one of the game’s all-time greats – and wanting to play basketball too.

That’s the reality for Zaire Wade, Dwyane’s eldest son, who was drafted last October by the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League. Zaire, who turns 20 on Friday, has got some skills like his father, who just turned 40.

“Now, when I ask him to play [1-on-1],” Zaire said in a recent interview, “he doesn’t want to play me no more. He says he’s too old.”

Joking aside, those are some big shoes to fill. The six-part documentary series Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness, launching on the Discovery+ streaming platform on March 8, explores what it’s like to be the offspring of a famous athlete and, like your dad, wanting to excel in sport.

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade, son Zaire Wade watch a Rams football game Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin Terrell via AP

Jonathan Hock, winner of 11 Emmys, directs the series that follows “the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to break out from their parents’ shadows and become legends in their own right”.

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness is among the new documentary series and films that Discovery+ will be announcing at its winter TCA presentation later today.

Elsewhere, new offerings include Inventions That Changed History, which launches on March 31, a six-part series that tells the stories behind the world’s most important inventions, and two new additions to the Undiscovered strand of documentaries. Undiscovered: Edgewood, which launches on May 19, uncovers bizarre and top secret drug experiments that were performed on U.S. soldiers for decades and Undiscovered: Finding Amelia, which follows a brand new expedition to locate and bring home Amelia Earhart. The latter launches on June 9.

A vending machine in ‘Inventions That Changed History’ Discovery+

Discovery+ launched in the United States in January 2021.

“In 2022, Discovery+ will be the place for audiences to dive into enlightening and out of this world stories with our wide range of feature documentaries and premium docuseries,” Howard Swartz, SVP, Docs & Specials (Factual Networks & Streaming), said. “From intimate storytelling in Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness to unpacking tales of our past that can change the course of history, audiences will have a menu of options to satisfy their viewing desires.”

Discovery’s direct-to-consumer video services, including the Discovery+ platform, have been growing steadily, and now boast more than 20 million subscribers worldwide, according to Statista.com, a firm that compiles market and consumer data.

“Our first year of Discovery+ included a groundbreaking set of documentaries and the reaction from both viewers and the doc community has been amazing,” added Igal Svet, VP, Documentaries at Discovery+. “We saw audiences flock to the platform for the work of a diverse group of talented filmmakers in a big way. In 2022, we will expand on our promise to bring urgent, surprising & ambitious stories from award-winning filmmakers including Werner & Rudolph Herzog, Nick Brigden and Keith Maitland, to our viewers around the world.”

Below is the complete slate of Discovery+ premium documentaries for the first half of 2022, in chronological order according to release date (the platform notes that streaming dates are subject to change).

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness (March 8)

Director: Jonathan Hock. Executive Producers: Mike Basone, Dwyane Wade, Mark Ciardi, Jonathan Hock, and Melanie Capacia Johnson. Produced by: NEO Studios, 59th & Prairie Entertainment

A six-part docuseries from 11-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock, following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world.

Inventions That Changed History (March 31)

Executive Producers: Tom Forman, Chuck Dalaklis, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer

An inspiring six-part limited series that tells the unbelievable stories behind our culture’s most notable inventions.

Undiscovered: Edgewood (May 19)

Executive Producers: Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd, Nick Brigden

From 1955 to 1975, the United States Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare agents on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of those soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long cover-up to hide the truth about what really happened to them at Edgewood Arsenal. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, first-hand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, Undiscovered: Edgewood will uncover the true story of one of the most bizarre and controversial chapters in recent American history.

Undiscovered: Finding Amelia (June 9)

Director: David Carr. Producers: Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Greg Spring, Michael Carra, Mary Williams

It is the greatest unsolved mystery in American history. Amelia Earhart disappears while attempting to be the first woman to fly around the world in 1937. Credible theories remain unproven, and decades of searching have turned up nothing. But now, a team has irrefutable evidence they know Amelia’s final resting place and are launching an expedition to finally bring her home.

Previously announced:

Destination Fear: Trail to Terror (February 24)

Destination Fear: Trail of Terror Discovery+

Director: Dakota Laden

In his first-ever documentary and genesis for the hit TV series Destination Fear, Dakota Laden takes his sister Chelsea Laden and best friends Tanner Wiseman and Coalin Smith on a journey to test their limits of fear. Dakota does not tell anyone where they are going, just that they will be sleeping alone for five consecutive nights in five of the most haunted locations in America. What starts out as an experiment in fear turns into a real-life horror movie.

Last Exit: Space (March 10)

Director: Rudolph Herzog. Executive Producer: Werner Herzog. Produced by: Gunpowder & Sky, Spring Films and Taglicht Media

Rudolph and Werner Herzog take us on an unforgettable journey into space and living beyond Earth as they look to answer the big question, how close are we to fulfilling our dream of becoming space colonists?

Dear Mr. Brody (April 28)

Director: Keith Maitland (Tower, A Song For You). Producers: Melissa Robyn Glassman, Megan Gilbride, Keith Maitland, and Sarah Wilson.

Dear Mr. Brody producer Melissa Robyn Glassman on a pile of letters Discovery+

Executive Producers: Edward R. Pressman, Shep Gordon, Jon Katz, Carolyn Pfeiffer, Regina K. Scully, for Impact Partners: Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous, and for Topic Studios: Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Lisa Leingang.

When hippie-millionaire Michael Brody Jr. publicly announced that he would be giving away his fortune in 1970, he and his wife became instant celebrities. They were mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press, and overwhelmed by a crush of personal letters from across America responding to his extraordinary offer. Dear Mr. Brody uses a mix of archival footage, psychedelic animation, stylized recreations, and interviews with the letter writers themselves, to offer a moving meditation on universal human struggles and needs, as well as a uniquely preserved snapshot of a year of American history that deeply resonates today.