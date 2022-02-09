Discovery And Foxtel Strike Multi-Year Partnership; BBC ‘Unbreakable’ Format; Banijay Asia Scripted Boss; Hulu Picks Up ‘Peckham’s Finest’ – Global Briefs

Discovery And Foxtel Strike Multi-Year Partnership

Discovery and Australian network Foxtel have unveiled a multi-year partnership that will see Foxtel supplied with thousands of hours of content from TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Turbo and Animal Planet. Subscribers will be able to access the likes of Outback Opal Hunters, Aussie Gold Hunters and Gold Rush on Foxtel and streamer BINGE, with a range of box-sets included as part of the deal. The move extends a pre-existing partnership between the two outfits, which Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer Amanda Laing said will “enable us to deliver even more of the world’s best factual, documentary and reality content.” Foxtel Media has also renewed its agreement as the exclusive Australian advertising partner for Discovery, Inc.

BBC Commissions Celebrity ‘Unbreakable’ Format And Airport Doc

BBC One has commissioned Unbreakable, a celebrity competition format putting couples to the test, along with a Heathrow Airport doc series. The show will see the couples take part in mental, physical and emotional challenges, all designed to reveal whose relationship is “Unbreakable.” It is the first commission for 110% Content, the entertainment production company founded by former ITV Entertainment commissioner, Siobhan Greene, Weakest Link co-creator Andy Culpin and Hat Trick Productions Co-Founder Denise O’Donoghue. Meanwhile, BBC One has ordered a six-part series documenting Heathrow Airport with legendary aviation expert Jeremy Spake. Spake was a Ground Services Manager who became the star of long-running BBC One series Airport and he will front Inside the Airport: The Return of Jeremy Spake from Wonderhood Studios. Spake will spend time with Heathrow’s team and speak to people from the major airlines to discover the realities and challenges they face in a post-Covid world.

Banijay Asia Appoints Scripted Boss

Banijay Asia has appointed an Executive Vice President and Business Head for its scripted business, overseeing the likes of Call My Agent: Bollywood. Rajesh Chadha will be responsible for developing the scripted slate for the division, building its legacy going forwards and taking the company to the next phase of growth. Chadha’s previous employers include BBC Studios, RBNL and Endemol. While at the former, he led the content execution for award-winning offerings including Criminal Justice and Out of Love. “The Indian streaming space is facing a content revolution and Banijay Asia is leading the shift seamlessly,” said Chadha.

Hulu Picks Up ‘Peckham’s Finest’

Hulu has picked up ITV Two’s The Only Way Is Essex-style format Peckham’s Finest in a deal struck by Abacus Media Rights. Launching this week on the U.S. streamer, the show follows a diverse and aspirational group of young people living everyday life in Peckham, an eclectic pocket of London, and takes a “Tik Tok” style approach to filming. Argonon-backed Bandicoot Scotland produces the show.