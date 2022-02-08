Diane Warren Lands 13th Oscar Nomination For ‘Four Good Days’ Song “Somehow You Do”

Diane Warren today landed her 13th Oscar nomination for her original song “Somehow You Do,” from Vertical Entertainment’s film, Four Good Days.

Warren’s latest nomination for the song performed by Reba McEntire is her fifth in as many years. Her most recent noms came for the songs “Io Si (Seen)” from Netflix’s The Life Ahead, co-written by Laura Pausini; “I’m Standing With You” from Twentieth Century Fox’s Breakthrough; “I’ll Fight” from Magnolia Pictures’ RBG; and “Stand Up for Something” from Open Road Films’ Marshall, co-written by Common.

While the prolific songwriter has also previously been recognized for the tunes “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground, “Grateful” from Beyond the Lights, “There You’ll Be” from Pearl Harbor, “Music Of My Heart” from Music of the Heart, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” from Armageddon, “How Do I Live” from Con Air, “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal, and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from Mannequin, she has not yet won an Oscar.

Warren’s Four Good Days tune will contend in the Oscars’ category of Best Original Song opposite “No Time to Die” from the Bond film of the same name, “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, “Be Alive” from King Richard and “Down to Joy” from Belfast.

Four Good Days follows 31-year-old Molly (Mila Kunis) as she attempts to get clean from drugs, following 15 failed attempts, reconnecting in the process with her mother Deb, whose heart she has repeatedly broken. Deb (Glenn Close) admits, at one point, that she sometimes doesn’t “want to love” her daughter anymore, after being betrayed by her so many times. But as she embarks on a remarkably intense journey with Molly, the hope is that trust can be rebuilt.

The film made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was released by Vertical Entertainment in April of last year. Rodrigo García directed from a script he wrote with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow, based on the latter’s story for the Washington Post. Stephen Root, Carla Gallo and Joshua Leonard also star. Garcia produced the feature with Jon Avnet, Jake Avnet, Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna, with Andrew Chang-Sang, John Griffith, David Haring, John Hills, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Christian Mercuri, Doug Murray, William G. Santor and Sage Scroope exec producing.