‘Devoured’: Vice TV Unveils Food-Themed True Crime Docuseries Narrated By Jon Cryer, Sets Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: Vice TV today unveiled Devoured, a six-part true crime docuseries set in the world of food, that will be narrated by Emmy-winning actor Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men, The CW’s Supergirl), premiering on February 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Devoured explores the foods Americans love while uncovering the sordid secrets and criminal pasts that restauranteurs, chefs, and foodies have tried to hide—recipe thefts, mob beatdowns, family betrayals, and murder.

Each one-hour episode will be a deep dive into a single true-crime story that centers on one American city or region’s food specialty. Viewers will be taken through a thrill-ride of twists and turns as Cryer uncovers the unbelievable stories of how food fuels criminal enterprises, both large and small. Along the way, the series dishes up the food’s origin story and impact on the culinary landscape—while revealing how our passion for eating well can become a recipe for doing wrong.

The series will kick off with an episode exploring how the mafia took justice into their own hands after a secret family recipe was stolen from Brooklyn’s L&B Spumoni Gardens & Pizzeria. Other installments will cover “The Codfather”, who ran one of the largest fishing operations in the United States until he was taken down by the IRS for fishy business practices, the 2015 Blue Bell Ice Cream listeria outbreak, and how infidelity and a stolen recipe led to the end of New York’s world famous Carnegie Deli.

Station 10 Media produced the series which is being distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution. Lee Hoffman exec produced for Vice TV, along with EVP, Head of Production Catherine Whyte, Senior Manager, Development & Alternative Programming Liz Cowie and Vice TV EVP & GM Morgan Hertzan. Additional executive producers on the project included Christopher G. Cowen, Tony Lord, Matthew Weaver, Josh Stone, Jonathan Goldman and Brent Henderson.

“Just when I thought there couldn’t be a genuinely new twist on true crime, I got Devoured,” said Cryer. “While I can only aspire to the greatness of, say, Bill Kurtis or Keith Morrison, it’s an honor to lend my voice to this.”

“By combining the popularity of food culture with the intrigue of true crime, Devoured presents a series of riveting stories that underscore the passion that people have for food and how it can bring out a person’s darkest side,” said Hertzan. “Having as immense a talent as Jon Cryer narrate VICE TV’s latest true crime premiere is really exciting for us.”

“The series really offers up a buffet of the best ingredients – compelling stories and complex characters set at the intersection of the true crime and food genres,” added Cowen, who founded Station 10 Media and heads it up as President. “We’re so fortunate to have the chance to make this series with the team at VICE TV.”

An Emmy-winning producer, Cowen founded Station 10 Media in 2018. The company is in post-production on the feature documentary Broadway Rising, and is currently in production on several unannounced premium series and specials. Vice TV is an Emmy-winning international television network from Vice Media Group. Since its inception in 2016, it has produced hundreds of hours of original content for over 150 million homes worldwide.

The trailer for Devoured can be found above.