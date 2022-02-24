DeVon Franklin Renews Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: DeVon Franklin is staying put at CBS Studios. The producer, motivational speaker and bestselling author, who is executive producing CBS’ Early Edition drama pilot, has re-upped with the studio with a multi-year overall deal.

Franklin has multiple projects in development in addition to executive producing the recently ordered CBS drama pilot Early Edition, a reboot of the Kyle Chandler-starring late-‘90s fantasy newspaper drama co-produced by CBS Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Franklin, who has been under a deal with CBS Studios since 2020, serves as President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment production company, which is under a first-look film deal at Paramount Pictures and a first-look television deal at CBS Studios. Jenna Nicholson runs Franklin Entertainment’s TV division as Vice President of Television and Alexander Mosby was recently promoted to Manager of Television.

Franklin most recently produced the inspirational films Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz for Disney/Fox, and Sony’s The Star and Miracles From Heaven.

He also has several high-profile projects in post-production including Flamin’ Hot, the true story of Richard Montanez known as the godfather of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for Searchlight/Disney, and Kingdom Business at BET+, an eight-episode music-driven drama set in the high stakes world of Gospel music.

In addition to his work as a producer, Franklin is also the author of bestselling books including Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations, The Truth About Men, The Success Commandments, The Wait and Produced By Faith.

Additionally, Franklin serves as Vice President of the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. Recently, he spearheaded the initiative to implement historic diversity and inclusion guidelines for Oscars eligibility.