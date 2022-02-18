Illumination & Universal Set Dates For Animated Films ‘Migration’ And ‘Despicable Me 4’

Illumination and Universal have set release dates for their forthcoming animated films Migration and Despicable Me 4. The former original will be released wide on June 30, 2023, opening against the untitled fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The latest installment in the top-grossing Despicable Me franchise is set for a wide release on the wide-open weekend of July 23, 2024. Both films are taking up slots inhabited by previously announced, untitled Illumination Animated Films.

Migration is a modern-day comedy following a family of ducks who convince their over-protective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime as they attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, and ultimately down to the Bahamas. Oscar nominee Benjamin Renner (Ernest et Célestine) is directing from an original screenplay by Mike White (School of Rock, The White Lotus), with Illumination founder Chris Meledandri producing.

The Despicable Me franchise, launched in 2010, follows Gru (Steve Carell)—a reformed super-villain who ultimately becomes a father, husband, and secret agent—and his yellow-hued pack of Minions. Despicable Me 4 marks Illumination’s 15th feature film collaboration with Universal, and will see Carell reprising his role, alongside Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove and Steve Coogan. Chris Renaud (Despicable Me 1 and 2, The Lorax, The Secret Lives of Pets 1 and 2) is directing, with veteran animation director Patrick Delage (Sing, Sing 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2) co-directing from a script by White, and Meledandri producing.

Illumination set a July 1, 2022 release date for its Covid-delayed Despicable Me spin-off sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, back in March. The Despicable Me and Minions movies have thus far collectively grossed more than $3.7 billion worldwide.