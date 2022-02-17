Derek & Julianne Hough To Headline ‘Step Into…The Movies’ Pre-Oscar Special On ABC

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars, Emmy-winning choreographers and pro dancers Derek and Julianne Hough will celebrate some of the most legendary performances in film in Step Into…The Movies, a one-hour special set to air Sunday, March 20 at 10 PM EDT on ABC. The special will air one week ahead of the 94th Oscars, which is set for Sunday, March 27 at 8 PM EDT on ABC.

Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from films such as Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever and La La Land, according to ABC. The cast of singers, dancers, actors and film stars will be announced at a later date.

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television’s alternative production unit. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.

Derek Hough has served as a judge on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo, since 2020. The only six-time champion in the franchise, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. He’s set to continue his Derek Hough: No Limit residency at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas beginning in May.

Julianne Hough is a two-time professional champion on Dancing With the Stars. She went on to serve as judge for several seasons, and also was a judge on season 14 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As an actress, Hough recently starred as Jolene in Netflix’s original anthology series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and she has appeared in Disney’s Family Singalong specials, among numerous other credits.

Check out the promo below: