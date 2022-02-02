‘Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera’: Gerard Butler Action Sequel Gears Up For Spring Shoot In Europe; Domestic Buyers Circling — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Action sequel Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera is gearing up for a late spring shoot in Serbia and France, we can reveal.

Gerard Butler (Angel Has Fallen), O’Shea Jackson Jr (Straight Outta Compton) and Meadow Williams (Boss Level) are back for the sequel and will be joined by Swen Temmel (After), while Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is expected to join as a producer, at least.

Butler returns as Big Nick (Butler), this time on the hunt in Europe for Donnie (Jackson Jr.) who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange.

Christian Gudegast returns as writer-director. As he did before the first film, we hear Gudegast has researched for the project by spending time with notorious thieves and the investigators that hunt them.

Sierra/Affinity is continuing international sales at the upcoming virtual EFM after first launching the project at Cannes 2019. Some deals have already been inked with international buyers but the U.S. remains in play with multiple suitors currently weighing up a move for the project, we understand.

The original film’s producers, which include Tucker Tooley, Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, are expected to produce with Diamond Film Productions. Diamond Films’ Meadow Williams will executive-produce with Temmel and Glenn Feig.

The original movie was released in 2018 and grossed $80M worldwide.