Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says He Held His Breath For Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Unmasking Of Rudy Giuliani On 'Masked Singer' Prompts Two Judges To Walk Off In Protest
Read the full story

David Letterman Confesses On ‘Late Night’ To Seth Meyers: “We Were Never Certain We Had A Future”

David Letterman had a long stint as a late night talk show host. But in his return Tuesday night to Late Night, the show he helped launch 40 years ago, he told current host Seth Meyers the first few weeks were anything but secure.

“Through the first year, we were never certain beyond a month-and-a-half or two months, if we had a future,” he said, since the network was giving them small green lights of no more than six weeks at a time. But after that, things changed. “Then the cement started to harden.”

Letterman was comfortable tripping down memory lane, but exceedingly humble, praising Meyers for his work on keeping the legacy alive.

Watch the interview clip above.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad