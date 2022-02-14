‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Sets Final Broadway Extension, New Closing Date

David Byrne’s American Utopia has extended its Broadway run for the final time and now will conclude performances on Sunday, April 3 at the St. James Theatre.

The production had previously been set to close on March 6.

The much-lauded production returned to Broadway at the St. James on Friday, September 17, 2021, following its original 2019 engagement at the Hudson Theatre and the 18-month pandemic shutdown. The show received a Special Tony Award in September 2021 and worked through the December 2021 COVID surge with a series of “unchained”, or unplugged-style, performances.

The production features David Byrne with original band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.