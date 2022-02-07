Daveed Diggs To Narrate Disney+ Basketball Series ‘The Crossover’

The Crossover, Disney+’s basketball drama series, has found its narrator.

Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs will narrate the series, which is based on Kwame Alexander’s novel.

It comes after Deadline revealed that the streamer had handed the adaptation a series order last month after a pilot.

NBA star LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are exec producers of the Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television.

The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

The cast of the series includes Jalyn Hall as Josh Bell, Amir O’Neil as JB Bell, Derek Luke as Chuck Bell, Sabrina Revelle as Crystal Bell, Skyla I’Lece as Alex, Deja Monique Cruz as Maya, and Trevor Raine Bush as Vondie.

Production on the series starts this month.

Alexander and Damani Johnson wrote the pilot, which was directed by George Tillman, Jr. The trio executive produce with Bob Teitel and Jay Marcus. Along with SpringHill’s James, Carter and Henderson, Todd Harthan (The Resident) is also an executive producer under his overall deal at 20th Television.