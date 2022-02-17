‘Dave’: FX Networks Renews Comedy For Season 3

FX Networks has renewed its sophomore comedy Dave for a third season at FXX set to premiere in 2023. Season 2 concluded in August.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), Dave is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends because, with their help, he actually might convince the world.

The series stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko.

Dave is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects, and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Productions.

